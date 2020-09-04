1934 - 2020

Artist John Kalamaras died in Los Angeles on August 23 of respiratory failure at age 86.



John's artistic talent was nurtured in Vallejo, CA schools, but it was his athleticism that was most evident at Vallejo High School and Vallejo Junior College. He was awarded a baseball scholarship to attend UC Berkeley and also played football and rugby at Cal for Doc Hudson. Teammate Joe Kapp, while head football coach in the '80s, asked John to design a new helmet logo for the Golden Bears. In March of 2019 he was inducted into the Vallejo Sports Hall of Fame.



At Cal, John's academics flourished. In 1959 he earned a Master of Arts in Educational Psychology, completed an educational credential program, and cultivated his artistic abilities. John's emerging talent had been encouraged by Vallejo artist, and SCC Art Department Chair, Dorothy Herger.



After several years of teaching art and coaching sports at Richmond and De Anza High Schools in the SF Bay Area, he headed overseas with the American Dependent Schools program to teach near Paris at Dreux Air Force Base. John's fluency in French increased and he enrolled at Les Ecole Nationale Superieures des Beaux Arts Academy. He painted in the summers around Frejus, St. Tropez, and Cote d'Azur. Trips to Venice produced a pivotal body of work influenced by the sun and focused on architecture of both St. Mark's Square and the French Chateau Bagatelle.



When John returned to the US in 1965, he earned a Master of Fine Art at Cal under Karl Kasten, Art Professor Emeritus. Berkeley is also where John began the most productive and formative part of his career: acrylics on large canvasses.



With exhibits in Canada, Europe, and the US, along with sales to private collectors, John established his place within the era of Diebenkorn, Thiebaud, Bischoff, Park, and others pushing hard edge acrylics beyond surrealism.



John leaves behind his sister, Katherine Legarra, of Cottonwood, CA, his extraordinary circle of LA friends, many nieces, nephews, and many cousins in the Sperow family. He was predeceased by longtime partner Sherle North, brothers Anthony, George, Gus, and Peter, and sister Stella White-Smith.



Celebrations of his life will be announced when COVID restrictions are less rigid and allow such opportunities.

