Or Copy this URL to Share

Share JOHN's life story with friends and family

Share JOHN's life story with friends and family

AUERBACHER--John, age 68, of multiple myeloma cancer on September 15, just over 16 years after initial diagnosis. Father, husband, support group leader, conservationist, environmental educator and advocate. Donations in his memory to the International Myeloma Foundation, North Hollywood, CA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store