Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John B Casale Jr. MD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1920 - 2020

On April 8, 2020, John B. Casale Jr. died peacefully with his beloved wife Francoise at his side in their home in Manchester, Vermont. He lived a wonderful, full and active life, passing away just three weeks short of his 100th birthday.

John was born April 27, 1920 in Newark, New Jersey to Dr. John B. Casale, Sr. and Angela Modica Casale. He attended The Kingsley School in Essex Fells, New Jersey and Camp Kingsley in Maine. John studied medicine at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, during which he joined the army and served as Captain of the U.S. Army Medical Corp and was stationed in Germany. In 1948, John returned home to New York City and continued his medical education at New York Medical College. For 45 years, John had a distinguished medical practice in Manhattan.

In 1952, John married Ann Grimshaw. They raised their 10 children in Bronxville, New York. The Casales spent summers at the beach in Wainscott, New York at which time John was part-owner of the Bridgehampton Racquet and Surf Club. The Casales also enjoyed winters skiing at Bromley Mountain in Peru, Vermont. John was an avid traveler. As a partner in Hemisphere Travel Service , John traveled the world.

John married Francoise Hertoghe DeSpirlet in 1987. They resided between Manhattan and East Hampton, New York, eventually retiring to Vero Beach, Florida and Dorset, Vermont. John and Francoise enjoyed music, travel, golf, boating and had an active social life as members of the Moorings Yacht Club in Vero Beach, FL, the Dorset Field Club and the Ekwanok Golf Club in Manchester, VT.

In his retired life, John was dedicated to his gardens and his artwork. Primarily interested in painting portraits and landscapes, John was passionate about re-creating the many scenes and colors of his fortunate and well-lived life. He inspired many with his quick wit and good sense of humor. John and Françoise were long-time parishioners of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach and St. Paul's Catholic Church in Manchester. They moved to Manchester, Vermont, full time in the summer of 2016.

John was predeceased by his daughter Wanda Casale of East Hampton NY and his only brother Giac Casale of Milan, Italy. He is survived by his wife Francoise of 33 years, his children - John Casale III of Kingston NY, Charles Casale of Cooperstown, NY, Mary Novak of Hunt Valley, MD, Christine Krouse of Arundel, ME, Dorothy Casale of Manchester, VT, Donna Durkin of Biddeford Poole, ME, Andrew Casale of Stuart, FL, Anastasia Casale of Baiting Hollow, NY, and Catherine Casale Fantini of Laguna Beach, CA, his stepchildren – Ginette McCloskey of Brookfield, CT, Marie Beebe of Newport, RI, Dianne DeSpirlet of Sarasota, FL and Andre DeSpirlet of Lakewood, CO, also by 22 grandchildren 4 great grandchildren.

Services will be held this summer in Manchester, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested in John's memory to Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home (www.hildene.org/sustaining/contribu

tions) or the Southern Vermont Art Center (www.svac.org/make-a-donation). On April 8, 2020, John B. Casale Jr. died peacefully with his beloved wife Francoise at his side in their home in Manchester, Vermont. He lived a wonderful, full and active life, passing away just three weeks short of his 100th birthday.John was born April 27, 1920 in Newark, New Jersey to Dr. John B. Casale, Sr. and Angela Modica Casale. He attended The Kingsley School in Essex Fells, New Jersey and Camp Kingsley in Maine. John studied medicine at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, during which he joined the army and served as Captain of the U.S. Army Medical Corp and was stationed in Germany. In 1948, John returned home to New York City and continued his medical education at New York Medical College. For 45 years, John had a distinguished medical practice in Manhattan.In 1952, John married Ann Grimshaw. They raised their 10 children in Bronxville, New York. The Casales spent summers at the beach in Wainscott, New York at which time John was part-owner of the Bridgehampton Racquet and Surf Club. The Casales also enjoyed winters skiing at Bromley Mountain in Peru, Vermont. John was an avid traveler. As a partner in Hemisphere Travel Service , John traveled the world.John married Francoise Hertoghe DeSpirlet in 1987. They resided between Manhattan and East Hampton, New York, eventually retiring to Vero Beach, Florida and Dorset, Vermont. John and Francoise enjoyed music, travel, golf, boating and had an active social life as members of the Moorings Yacht Club in Vero Beach, FL, the Dorset Field Club and the Ekwanok Golf Club in Manchester, VT.In his retired life, John was dedicated to his gardens and his artwork. Primarily interested in painting portraits and landscapes, John was passionate about re-creating the many scenes and colors of his fortunate and well-lived life. He inspired many with his quick wit and good sense of humor. John and Françoise were long-time parishioners of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach and St. Paul's Catholic Church in Manchester. They moved to Manchester, Vermont, full time in the summer of 2016.John was predeceased by his daughter Wanda Casale of East Hampton NY and his only brother Giac Casale of Milan, Italy. He is survived by his wife Francoise of 33 years, his children - John Casale III of Kingston NY, Charles Casale of Cooperstown, NY, Mary Novak of Hunt Valley, MD, Christine Krouse of Arundel, ME, Dorothy Casale of Manchester, VT, Donna Durkin of Biddeford Poole, ME, Andrew Casale of Stuart, FL, Anastasia Casale of Baiting Hollow, NY, and Catherine Casale Fantini of Laguna Beach, CA, his stepchildren – Ginette McCloskey of Brookfield, CT, Marie Beebe of Newport, RI, Dianne DeSpirlet of Sarasota, FL and Andre DeSpirlet of Lakewood, CO, also by 22 grandchildren 4 great grandchildren.Services will be held this summer in Manchester, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested in John's memory to Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home (www.hildene.org/sustaining/contributions) or the Southern Vermont Art Center (www.svac.org/make-a-donation). Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close