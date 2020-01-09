BALDESSARI--John. (1931 - 2020). CalArts's President Ravi S. Rajan, the Board of Trustees, faculty and staff, along with fellow alumni of Chouinard and CalArts, deeply mourn the passing of renowned artist and teacher, John Baldessari. After pursuing post-graduate work at Chouinard, John joined CalArts's founding faculty in 1970 because he believed in the Institute's ethos of a community of artists coming together to experiment, make new work, create new forms, and bring forth new ideas. His dedication to teaching helped establish the CalArts culture and forever changed how the arts were taught - not only in Los Angeles, but around the world. We honor John's memory in the legacies he helped to create - his students, his family, his art, and in CalArts as we know it today. John believed the space of the arts was the last bastion of true democracy. May we all carry his vision forward and remember his oft repeated and well-kept promise to "make no more boring art."



