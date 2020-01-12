BALDESSARI--John. The board, staff, and community of Independent Curators International (ICI) mourn the death on January 2 of John Baldessari, visionary artist who served on ICI's Board of Trustees, 1994-2001. He co-curated ICI's "100 Artists See God" in 2002, designed our logo in 2010, and remained generously supportive of our mission. His work was included in 13 of ICI's traveling exhibitions, from our first in 1975 to the currently touring "do it". He will continue to inspire us everyday.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 12, 2020