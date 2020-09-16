1/
JOHN BIANCO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BIANCO--John A. The Solomon Organization mourns the loss of our dear friend and partner for over 30 years. John was a mensch. He was reliable, loyal and always maintained his moral compass. His reputation was stellar. He had an incredible depth of knowledge of real estate, particularly in the areas of acquisitions and finance. On behalf of the Rosen and Solomon families, we extend our heartfelt condolences to John's sons and their families, as well as all our friends at Samson Management. Marc S. Solomon Founder The Solomon Organization


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St Rose of Lima R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 10, 2020
John was a kind and gentle man who loved his family. A man of great patience. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is with Ellen now. May he rest in peace and know he is loved. Remember...
Marie Uschok
Friend
September 10, 2020
Such a nice man with a gentle sense of humor. He will be very much missed by his friends in Saratoga. He was so proud of his family. Condolences to all of you.
Robin Campbell & Paul Schneider
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved