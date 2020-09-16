JOHN BIANCO

BIANCO--John A. The Solomon Organization mourns the loss of our dear friend and partner for over 30 years. John was a mensch. He was reliable, loyal and always maintained his moral compass. His reputation was stellar. He had an incredible depth of knowledge of real estate, particularly in the areas of acquisitions and finance. On behalf of the Rosen and Solomon families, we extend our heartfelt condolences to John's sons and their families, as well as all our friends at Samson Management. Marc S. Solomon Founder The Solomon Organization





