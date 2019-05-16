BIRKELUND--John P. The Trustees and staff of The New York Public Library deeply mourn the passing of John P. Birkelund, a dedicated member of the Library family. He joined the Library's Board of Trustees in 1994 and was an especially active member for many years, serving as chairman of the Finance Committee and as a member of several other important Board committees, and as a longtime President's Council member. He took a special interest in the Library's Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center for Scholars and Writers and made a generous gift to create the John and Constance Birkelund Fellow at the Center in 2007, in addition to other gifts in support of the Library's curators, operations, and endowment. He was named a Life Trustee in 2005. We offer our deep sympathies to his beloved wife, Connie, and all of their family and friends. Evan R. Chesler, Chairman Samuel C. Butler, Catherine Marron, Marshall Rose, Neil L. Rudenstine, Chairmen Emeriti Anthony W. Marx, President



