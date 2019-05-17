BIRKELUND--John P. The Frick Collection mourns the passing of its longtime Trustee Emeritus and dear friend John P. Birkelund. Mr. Birkelund dutifully served on the Frick's Board of Trustees from 2005 until 2013. During his tenure, he generously supported many of the Frick's special exhibitions and other initiatives, as well as helped endow the positions of Chief Curator and Curator for the Decorative Arts. His leadership, fellowship, and advocacy will not soon be forgotten. On behalf of the Board of Trustees and staff, we extend our sincere condolences to his loving wife, Constance, and their family. Elizabeth M. Eveillard, Chair; Ian Wardropper, Director



