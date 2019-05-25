BIRKELUND--John P. Farooq Kathwari, Chairman and CEO of Ethan Allen, joins with all the members of the Ethan Allen family in mourning the passing of John P. Birkelund, a director of our company. John was a business leader with enormous knowledge, courage, and wisdom. He was also a close friend and mentor of mine who taught me many important lessons in the early stages of my business career. John set an example for all of us to follow, and he will be deeply missed. Our condolences go out to his wife Connie and to all his family, friends, and his many admirers. Farooq Kathwari, Chairman and CEO



