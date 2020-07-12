JOHN BOGARDUS

BOGARDUS--John A. Jr. "Jack" Age 92, passed away from complications of Alzheimer's in Scottsdale, AZ on June 28. He was born in New York City to John Arthur and Elinor Strong Bogardus and spent his childhood in Scarsdale, NY. Following his graduation from Pomfret School in 1945, Jack enlisted in the Navy and subsequently met a figure skater performing with "Ice Capades," Mary Lela Wood. It was "love at first sight." He married Lela in Tulsa, OK on June 9, 1950 just days before his graduation from Princeton University. Jack and Lela moved to New York City where Jack joined the insurance brokerage firm, Alexander & Alexander Services. Jack's early business career was interrupted by a two year return stint to the Navy, serving aboard the cruiser, USS Roanoke. Jack's entire business career was spent with Alexander & Alexander (A&A) where he helped take the private company public in 1969. He ultimately served as the company's President & CEO and finally, Chairman. Including his time as a Director of the company (1963-1995) Jack's career with A&A spanned 45 years. A&A became a part of AON Corporation in 1996 creating the world's largest insurance brokerage. Jack served as a Director of the Insurance Brokers Association of New York and a Director and Chairman of the governing committee of the National Association of Insurance Brokers. He was a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Insurance Committee, and a Board member of the American Institute for Chartered Property, Casualty Underwriters and of the Insurance Institute of America. Jack was also on the boards of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, Inc.; United States Surgical Corp.; and Security Capital Corp. After his retirement, Jack relied upon his decades of business experience to co- author "Spreading the Risks," a seminal book detailing how the insurance industry evolved through disasters and economic transformations into the twenty-first century. The book became a 2004 Risk Management Book of the Year. Jack traveled the world on business and pleasure visiting all seven continents. He was a devoted golfer and a member of Pine Valley Golf Club. His passion for golf drew him to the Sonoran Desert of Arizona where he became a resident and member of Desert Mountain. Jack also found time for community activities throughout his life and was an enthusiastic patron of the arts. Jack is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lela, their four children: John, Stephen, James and Janet, and a sister, Francis "Bunny" A. Lang. Jack and Lela particularly relished their visits with their seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jack will be remembered for his honesty, integrity, generosity and good humor. He enriched the lives of his family and friends and summed up his own life writing, "It has been exceptional and I feel blessed." Because of COVID-19, there are no memorial events currently planned. Please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Research Foundation (https://www.alzheimers researchfoundation.com
) or your favorite charity
.