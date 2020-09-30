1/1
JOHN BRADEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRADEN--John, a New York actor for over sixty years died on August 25th at his home in Irvington, New York surrounded by his family. Born in Sleepy Hollow, New York on April 30th, 1931 he graduated from the School of Drama at what was then Carnegie Tech in 1954 and was the recipient of a Fulbright Scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London. John spent 13 seasons at the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, CT under the artistic direction of Arvin Brown, where three of these productions moved to Broadway - The Changing Room with John Lithgow, The National Health, and Ah, Wilderness where he played opposite the late Teresa Wright. John's other Broadway credits included Mary, Mary and a season at Lincoln Center. His final appearance on Broadway was in Our Town with Paul Newman. John's other theatrical credits included the O'Neill Playwrights Conference (inaugural season and beyond), the Vineyard Theatre, the McCarter, Manhattan Theatre Club, Williamstown, Westport Country Playhouse among many others. TV credits included Cagney and Lacy, Night Court, Remington Steele, Another World, Ah, Wilderness and Our Town for PBS as well as numerous commercials and voice overs. Film credits included Bananas, Over the Top, The Anderson Tapes among others. John is survived by his wife of 62 years Maureen, his son Ian Bracchitta (Lydia), daughter Gayton Scott and grandchildren Zachary and Emily.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved