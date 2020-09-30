JOHN BRADEN

BRADEN--John, a New York actor for over sixty years died on August 25th at his home in Irvington, New York surrounded by his family. Born in Sleepy Hollow, New York on April 30th, 1931 he graduated from the School of Drama at what was then Carnegie Tech in 1954 and was the recipient of a Fulbright Scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London. John spent 13 seasons at the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, CT under the artistic direction of Arvin Brown, where three of these productions moved to Broadway - The Changing Room with John Lithgow, The National Health, and Ah, Wilderness where he played opposite the late Teresa Wright. John's other Broadway credits included Mary, Mary and a season at Lincoln Center. His final appearance on Broadway was in Our Town with Paul Newman. John's other theatrical credits included the O'Neill Playwrights Conference (inaugural season and beyond), the Vineyard Theatre, the McCarter, Manhattan Theatre Club, Williamstown, Westport Country Playhouse among many others. TV credits included Cagney and Lacy, Night Court, Remington Steele, Another World, Ah, Wilderness and Our Town for PBS as well as numerous commercials and voice overs. Film credits included Bananas, Over the Top, The Anderson Tapes among others. John is survived by his wife of 62 years Maureen, his son Ian Bracchitta (Lydia), daughter Gayton Scott and grandchildren Zachary and Emily.





