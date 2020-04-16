BUTMAN--John Campbell. John Campbell Butman, devoted husband and father, vibrant storyteller, lifelong lover of the arts, an intrepid traveler, hiker, skier, and sailor, who published seven books, including works of history, fiction, and satire, died suddenly of natural causes at home in Portland, Maine, on March 23, at 69. An author, literary agent, consultant, speaker and business-owner, John had a sprawling network of adoring friends and colleagues, and was a giant to his surviving family, his wife, Nancy, his sons, Jeremy and Henry, and his siblings, Marcia and Brad, who will miss his tremendous sense of humor, his zeal for life, and his ability to communicate that, however absurd, the world is full of meaning. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, Portland. To view John's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit ConroyTullyWalker.com
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 16, 2020