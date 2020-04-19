CAROTHERS--Dr. John Andrew, born December 21, 1936, died of Covid-19 in New York City on April 3, 2020. John completed his MD at University of Mississippi Medical School, post-graduate training: Surgery at University of Minnesota, Radiology at Emory University, and Neuroradiology at New York University. He served in the US Army military service as Captain. He is survived by his wife, Adelaide M. Carothers, four children: Laura Dyer Carothers, Miriam Woodwell Carothers, Lydia Carothers Hart, Andrew Beattie Carothers and three grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020