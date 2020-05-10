JOHN CASEY
CASEY--John. John Francis Casey, a visionary in investment asset management since the early 1970s, founder of several prominent consulting firms, and an influential advisor to some of the world's most respected institutional investors and investment management companies, died unexpectedly on April 25th. He was 77. Born on January 22, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI, Mr. Casey leaves his wife of 54 years, Bridget Sullivan Casey, and three daughters: Maura Dolan and her husband John of Wellesley, MA; Meghan Hannigan and her husband Charlie, of Darien, CT; and Colleen Casey of New York. He was the proud grandfather to eight grandchildren. In 1976, he co-founded Rogers, Casey & Barksdale, which later became RogersCasey. The firm would become one of the industry's most prominent pension consulting firms. In 1996, RogersCasey was acquired by Barra, Inc., an investment analytics company. In 2002, he co-founded Casey Quirk, which was acquired by Deloitte in 2016. Donations in John Casey's memory may be made to Stamford Hospital Foundation support.stamfordhospital foundation/shftribute).


Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rosalind Radin
Friend
