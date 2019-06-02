CASTAGNA--John Michael. November 22, 1944 - May 26, 2019. Passed away peacefully at home with John Strangi, his life's partner of 35 years, by his side. Born in Brooklyn, son of Michael and Helen. Lived in Brooklyn, Long Island, Manhattan, and East Hampton. Head of "Window Dressing and Display" at Lord & Taylor from 1969- 1991. Moved to West Palm Beach, FL in 2003. Survived by his mate, John Strangi. Memorial service to be held in New York City on September 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.
Published in The New York Times on June 2, 2019