CIFICHIELLO--John P. CPA. Not John! We're left with memories to comfort us. And everyone has a special memory because John had the knack of knowing that singular interest by which he could connect with a client, a partner, an associate or building staff. You felt privileged to receive a unique nickname from him; it was a sign of his affection. Our tax partner for decades, we would be reminded annually as John belted out the lyrics "I'm the Taxman." Often deep in research, he was nonetheless available for consultation on tax matters, financial planning, and the best choices for wining and dining. He mentored and encouraged younger partners and promising accountants, alike. John was a man full of joy, great intellect, and a stinging sense of humor. An avid and sophisticated reader, John could discuss a myriad of matters, always having the courage to take unpopular positions. We saw the love he had for his wife, Gina; for his sons, Peter and Matthew; for their chosen life partners; for his new grandson and namesake, Johnny; for his sister Carolyn; and for the country he lived in. We share the pain of this loss with them and with his many close and long-term friends. He did not want to leave any of you. You are what grounded him. As he drives away one last time, John's tag says it all: IM GOOD. We knew it all along. The Frendel, Brown & Weissman LLP Family



