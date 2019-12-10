CLARKE--John M. (Jack), (1941-2019). Jack Clarke, a resident of Sanibel, Florida, Belgrade Lakes, Maine and Watchung, New Jersey, died on December 8, 2019. "So, We'll go no more a roving. So late into the night, Though the heart be still as loving, And the moon be still as bright. For the sword outwears its sheath, And the soul wears out the breast, And the heart must pause to breathe, And love itself have rest." Beloved husband of 55 years to Dolores; loving father to Dr. Christa Clarke (Dr. Andrew McClellan) and John M. Clarke, Jr. (Dr. Maisley Jones). Beloved grandfather to Carson and Quinn Clarke-Magrab and Elsie and Rose Paxton. A celebration of life will be held at the Sanctuary Golf Club in Sanibel, Florida at 5:30pm on Saturday, March 28, 2020. RSVP at 239-333-0700.



