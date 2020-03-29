COLLINS--John (Bo) Bolton, Age 96 died of Coronavirus March 25, 2020. Born in New York City. Bo attended The Loomis School and Princeton University. During World War ll, he was in the Pacific Theater earning Air Medals and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He worked in Advertising for more than 40 years, the last 18 happy years as a Senior Vice President at McCaffrey And McCall. He is survived by his loving wife Elaine, two children by a previous marriage, Susan Vick, and Peter, their spouses Jim and Patricia. Three grandchildren, Jessica, Jacqueline, and Jonathan, three great- grandchildren, Sidney, Amelia, and Lennox.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2020