CONNORS--John Edward, 96, on May 19, 2019. Retired attorney with AT&T Intellectual Property division. Beloved father of Cathryn (Victor) Palmieri; Barbara (Andy) Holdgate; Kevin (Lisa) Connors; Jack (Kay) Connors and Margaret (James) Williamson. Dear grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of five. His dear wife Mary died in 1984 and their oldest son, Stephen died in 1989. He was also predeceased by his brothers Francis and Joseph. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, May 23 at 10am; Church of the Magdalene, 525 Bedford Rd., Sleepy Hollow, NY. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. In lieu of flowers, please give to with a twinkle in your eye and a smile on your face.
Published in The New York Times on May 22, 2019