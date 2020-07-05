JOHN CONSIDINE

Kelly and Nicole: My heart sank when I read this notice. Such a wonderful human being. While I didn't see John that often I knew that he was about a solid as a man could be - kind, engaged, and generous to a fault. A true credit and testament to his parents, John and Doris. Having worked with John's brother, Mike, for so many years, I still recall the first time Mike introduced me to John. We spoke for a while and after we left I said to Mike, "You're sure that's YOUR brother?" Mike laughed because he knew exactly what I meant. John certainly left things better than he found them - we'd be better off with more like him. Rest easy, John. You were a good man.



Chief Duane Lovello (ret.) Darien Police Dept.

Friend