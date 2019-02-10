COYNE--John A., M.D., 65, died peacefully surrounded by his family on February 5, 2019. John is survived by his wife Laureen (nee McDermott), sons Jack and Kieran; sisters Kathryn Janz (James), Joan Coyne (Charles Benda), Noreen Coyne (Frank Skuthan), Elizabeth Craig (Sam); sisters- in-law Colleen McDermott, Jeanine O'Brien (Kevin), Patrice McDermott, and brother-in-law Brian McDermott (Lorraine). John had many cherished nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary Coyne. John was a graduate of Fordham University and New York Medical College. Dr. Coyne was an attending physician at St. Vincent's Hospital and Mary Manning Walsh Nursing Home. He was affiliated with Beth Israel and NYU Langone. He practiced internal medicine in Stuyvesant Town for more than 30 years. Viewing Monday, February 11, 2019 4-8pm Greenwich Village Funeral Home and Funeral Service Grace Church, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 11am. The Bowery Mission will honor Dr. Coyne's memory by continuing to provide free medical care to homeless New Yorkers. Donations may be made at bowery.org/ campaigns/john-coyne
Greenwich Village Funeral Home
199 Bleecker St
New York, NY 10012
(212) 674-8055
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 10, 2019