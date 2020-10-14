CREEDON--John J. The NYU Community mourns the loss of John Creedon: alumnus, NYU parent, faculty member, benefactor, Trustee, and cherished, longtime friend of the University. After service in the US Navy during World War II, he graduated from both NYU's business school and law school, and started his extraordinary career at MetLife, where he spent his entire working life and rose from mail clerk to President and CEO. John always felt strong loyalty and took great pride in NYU, and devoted much of his spare time, energy, and resources to his alma mater. He was an adjunct professor and later a Life Trustee of the NYU School of Law, served as vice president of the NYU Alumni Federation, and was elected as an NYU Trustee in 1978 and a Life Trustee in 2000. The creation of the John J. Creedon Scholarship, which provides crucial financial assistance to law students in need, was emblematic of his dedication to NYU's mission, as were the many honors he received: the Dean John T. Madden Award, the NYU Meritorious Service Award, and the Vanderbilt Gold Medal of the School of Law. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Diane Creedon; his children; and all of his many loved ones and friends. He will be missed, and long remembered. William Berkley, Chair, NYU Board of Trustees Andrew Hamilton, President, NYU





