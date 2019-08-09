Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John D. Knowlton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John David Knowlton of Meredith, NH passed away on July 24, 2019 one day shy of his 85th birthday. As he said in his last written communication, I went kicking and screaming into the night.

He was born July 25, 1934 in Greenville, Maine the son of David Lindsay and Lucy Blethen Knowlton. He graduated from the University of Maine at Orono with a Master's degree in history. John served in the US Army and was stationed in France. He was married to Carol Harmon Nash on June 14, 1958.

His love of history and order led him to a job at the Library of Congress in Washington, DC. His first assignment was to work with the George Washington papers in the Manuscript Division and he finished his career of 33 years as the Specialist in Library of Congress History and Archives. After retirement, he continued to pursue his love of history through volunteer work at the Maine Historical Society, Portland, Maine, the Portsmouth Athenaeum, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and the Moosehead Historical Society, Greenville, Maine. He taught all of his children to love the pursuit of knowledge.

John was beloved by his family for his quirky sense of humor and his love of finding unique solutions for everyday problems. He loved cars, golf, travel, reading, movies, music and his family. He wrote many essays about his life and leaves behind his musings and voluminous correspondence with his friends and relatives. True to his nature, he has catalogued everything.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, of 61 years, three daughters Mary Knowlton of Freehold, NJ, Jennifer Knowlton Inker of Williamsburg, VA, Sarah Knowlton of Meredith, NH and his grandchildren Alexander, Hannibal and Gaia Inker and Caroline and Julia Brown, his sister Jane Knowlton Leighton, of Waterville, Maine and numerous nieces and nephews.

