TWINAME--JOHN D The Reverend John Twiname who, along with his wife Carolyn, transformed New York City's HealthCare Chaplaincy from a small chaplaincy program into an internationally recognized model for multi-faith pastoral care ministry, education and research, died on March 12, in Scottsdale, AZ. John had a distinguished career in business, government and public service in the field of health care. His final 20 years of service were to Green's Farms Church in Westport, CT. John is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn; his daughters, Karen Tarpey (John Tarpey), Jeanne Downe and Julie Warder (Laurie Warder); his grandchildren, Andrew, Chris and Matthew Tarpey, Chloe Downe Wells (Graham Wells), Teddy Downe, Ben, Sophie and Jack Warder and great-granddaughter Ella Wells. A full obituary is available at messingermortuary.com
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2019