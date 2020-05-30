1933 - 2020

John David Folwarski, 86 of Woodbridge, NJ, husband of the late Helen (Sager) Folwarski, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at JFK Medical Center, Edison, NJ.



John was born on November 22nd, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up at Saint Hedwig's orphanage in Chicago. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force and graduated from Westmont University in California with a Bachelor's in English in 1961. He went on to earn a Ph.D. in Russian Literature from Yale University and later a Masters of Social Work from Hunter College.



He began his career as a professor at Eastern Washington State University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and the University at Buffalo. He later worked as a social worker for Rutgers and Raritan Bay Mental Health Centers. He married his loving wife Helen on August 28th, 1970 and is survived by his loving children, Erica (Charlie), David, wife Sona and loving granddaughter, Karina.



John's positivity and passion for life were apparent to all who knew him. His firm faith sustained him throughout his life and work. He contributed his beautiful voice to many church choirs, most notably for the Presbyterian Church of Westfield, NJ. John's lifelong pursuit for helping others is evidenced by the many patients whose lives he hoped to improve, the multitude of friends and loved ones whose lives he's enriched, and even those he met in passing who always walked away feeling their heart had been touched. Those that had the pleasure to know John remember his dynamic wit, infectious laughter, and extraordinarily kind, yet incredibly compassionate spirit. His greatest joy was his interactions with his children and granddaughter.



If you've been fortunate enough to know a completely selfless person you could always lean on, or turn to in time of turmoil, to quote Dostoyevsky, Shakespeare, or the Bible verbatim on the spot, write the perfectly crafted prose for any medium, spout the perfect tasteful joke, give you their undivided attention even on a subject for which they held no interest, to teach you any subject with the disparate knowledge of a Renaissance man and the patience of a saint, to lift your spirits with the singing of the most apt psalm or hymn, then you will have an insight to the man John was. If you ever knew someone you could rely on for all of these things, then you too have been as blessed as we have.



Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury Conn. is in charge of arrangements. Please see website for full obituary.

