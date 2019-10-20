DAWSON--John Spencer Ward. The Trustees of Saint Anthony Hall of New York mourn the passing of our esteemed Brother and longtime Board member John S. W. Dawson, of New York City and Tuxedo Park, NY. John was a steadfast supporter of the traditions and spirit of the Alpha Chapter of the Fraternity of Delta Psi at Columbia University, most recently serving as Vice President of its Board of Trustees. We his Brothers and Sisters offer our profound sympathy to John's family and numerous friends at this time of bereavement.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 20, 2019