DAWSON--John. John Spencer Ward Dawson, of Manhattan and Tuxedo Park, NY, passed away peacefully at home on October 13th, surrounded by family and friends, after a valiant fight against cancer. John was educated at The Brick Church School and then The Trinity School, where he later served as the President of the Alumni Association and was on the Board of Trustees. He earned his bachelor's degree in Political Science in 1982 from Columbia University, where he was President of the Alpha Chapter of Delta Psi fraternity (Saint Anthony Hall). John was Director of Marketing at LDR Capital Management. He was a member of the Racquet & Tennis Club, The Union Club, The Holland Lodge, and The Tuxedo Club where he was also a past Governor. John's intelligence, wit and warmth were unmatched. A patrician gentleman, he cultivated and prized above all his relationships with family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Mrs. Nancy Scott Causey Dawson and Dr. Ralph Buck Dawson, and is survived by his loving wife Anusia, their beloved son Johnny, his loving parents in law, Eva and Jonas, as well as countless lifelong friends. Interment will take place at Saint Mary's in Tuxedo Park on Saturday, November 2nd at 11am. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at The Brick Church on Park Avenue on Thursday, November 7th at 4pm.



