DAWSON--John S.W. The trustees, faculty, staff, students, and alumni of Trinity School mourn the loss of our esteemed former trustee and president of the Alumni Association, John S.W. Dawson '78, father of Johnny '25. We send our heartfelt condolences and love to his beloved wife Anusia, to Johnny, his entire family, and to John's dear friends of the Trinity Class of 1978. Philip Berney, President of the Board of Trustees Margaret Meacham Klemm '91, President of the Alumni Association John Allman, Head of School
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 21, 2019