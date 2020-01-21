de GARA--John P., died on January 9, 2020, in East Windsor, New Jersey, at the age of 89. He was born in Hungary on January 2, 1931, came to the United States in 1957 after the Hungarian revolution, and became a U.S. citizen in 1965. A graduate of Indiana University (M.A. economics, 1959), College of Europe. Bruges, Belgium (Certificate of Higher European Studies, 1962), and Princeton University (Ph.D. politics, 1972), he started his professional career in academia, teaching at the College of Europe, Connecticut College, University of Denver and Princeton. A specialist in the study of international organizations, he started working at the United Nations Secretariat in 1980 from which he retired as Senior Officer in 1992. He was the author of several publications and was editor or co-editor in the 1960s and 1970s of several issues of the annual "Issues Before the General Assembly of the United Nations". He loved the opera and enjoyed a good game of bridge. A lifelong bachelor, he leaves no survivors.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 21, 2020