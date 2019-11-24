DEVLIN--John Hugh. John Hugh Devlin, 77, a longtime resident of Fair Haven, NJ, passed away, on November 21, peacefully at home. Hugh began his career in finance at the Empire Trust Company (Bank of New York) and was Vice President of A.G. Becker & Co. He joined Morgan Stanley & Co. in 1972 as a Vice President and was named partner of the firm in 1975 and in 1982 he assumed overall administrative responsibility for the Investment Banking Division and eventually became an Advisory Director of Morgan Stanley. He was a founding member of Barr Devlin Associates, which was acquired by Societe Generale. He remained as a consultant to S.G. Barr Devlin until he retired in 2001. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; his three children; his eleven grandchildren; his sister and 19 nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, NJ, on Monday, November 25 from 4 to 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Nativity, Fair Haven, NJ, on Tuesday, November 26 at 10am. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Hugh's honor to: the Hydrocephalus Foundation (https://www hydroassoc.org/) or to The Take a Breather Foundation (https://www.takeabreather fromcf.org.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 24, 2019