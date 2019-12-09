DORRIAN--John F., of New York City, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 55. John was born on April 24, 1964, in New York, NY, to John and Carol Dorrian. He was a proud alumni of St. Davids School, Iona Prep and St. Louis University, where he played his favorite sport, soccer. Johnny was a charismatic and charming entrepreneur who created wildly successful bars and nightclubs that drew crowds and celebrities, including The Mill on New York's Upper East Side, Rebar in Chelsea and South Beach, Miami, and Suite 16 in Chelsea. A passionate cinephile, Johnny wrote and produced the award-winning feature film, "The Deli," with a notable cast. Magnetic and generous, Johnny was blessed with legions of lifelong friends who were the focus of his life. The second oldest of eight siblings, Johnny also took the role of oldest brother very seriously and spent a great deal of time with his family. A meat and potatoes guy, Johnny took great delight in the Allman Brothers, Formula Atlantic Racing and soccer. John will be greatly missed by his parents, his seven siblings; Laura Vander Schauw of Bethlehem, PA (Arthur), Michael J. Dorrian of Locust Valley, NY (Vaughn), Mary Bettis of Nashville, TN (John), Carol Carbonetti of New York (Anthony), Christopher Dorrian of New York (Amy), Daniel Dorrian of New York, James Dorrian of New York (Rebecca), along with 15 nieces and nephews. Visiting on Tuesday, December 10, 4-8pm at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home, 1076 Madison Avenue, New York, NY. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:30am at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 869 Lexington Avenue.



