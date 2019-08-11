DOWNES--John, died August 8, 2019 in Bridgeport, CT after a short illness at 83. Native of Norwich, CT author of financial books, jazz pianist, voracious reader, keen follower of current events, master raconteur, proud father and grandfather. Survived by former wife Katherine Downes, daughter Anne Downes Whelan (Bob), grandchildren Chloe and Benjamin Whelan; sisters Mary Jane Watson (Jim), Cornelia Nicholson (Bill), Nan Nelson, and Rae Koshetz (Andrew Melnick). Memorial planned for the fall. In lieu of flowers, contributions welcome to the music program at the NFA Foundation: www.nfaschool.org
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 11, 2019