DOWNEY--John. Columbia University Irving Medical Center celebrates the life and mourns the passing of Dr. John A. Downey, who served as an outstanding chair of the Department of Rehabilitation and Regenerative Medicine at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons from 1974 until 1991, and remained a loyal supporter of the department thereafter. Dr. Downey was a pioneer in his field, particularly in his research on temperature regulation in spinal cord injury; he was instrumental in the expansion of the department, extending our care beyond our campus and across the region. We offer our condolences to the extended Downey family. Lee Goldman, M.D., Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine, Chief Executive Columbia University Irving Medical Center; Joel Stein, M.D., Chair, Department of Rehabilitation and Regenerative Medicine, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons



