JOHN DUNNE
DUNNE--John R. The Board and staff of Prisoners' Legal Services mourn the passing of our friend, colleague and inspirational leader, John R. Dunne. This former U. S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights served with utmost dedication on numerous boards with a common purpose - to promote the betterment of the human condition. As a PLS Board member for over three decades, John always reminded us of "Demand #13" by the men of Attica, during the 1971 prison uprising that he sought to quell: the creation of a legal organization dedicated to addressing the concerns of incarcerated people regarding their conditions of confinement. As a former NYS Senator, he considered the legislative adoption of that demand to be one of his most significant achievements. Thus was born PLS and, under John's steadfast watch, NYS never again suffered a tragedy akin to that fateful September day almost 50 years ago. We leave to others to exhaust the full account of his accomplishments. For us at PLS, John remains our North Star - a "happy warrior", true mensch, and great man in whose name our annual Champion of Justice Award will live on.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
