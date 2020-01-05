Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN DUNNING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





DUNNING--John A., an architect beloved by his many clients in New York, died peacefully in his apartment in Manhattan at the age of 91 on November 15, 2019. The Welsh-born architect, who designed and supervised the renovation of many Manhattan apartments, was widely known for his ability to find creative and elegant solutions posed by apartment spaces. His designs were ingenious and instantly recognizable by those who were fortunate enough to have employed his skills. His hands-drawn architectural drafts were works of art prized by his clients, many of whom became like family to him. John was the perfect British gentleman, tempering his formality with warmth and a dry wit that charmed his clients and employees. He maintained a roster of contractors and workmen who met his high standards. Always dressed in suit and tie, John made daily visits to the apartments his team was working on to inspect their work and resolve any problems. John began practicing as an architect in Bristol, Wales, after World War II, but after a first visit to the United States with friends, he decided to emigrate and practice here for the rest of his life. After completing a post-graduate architectural course at Harvard University , he went to work for Skidmore, Owings & Merrill in San Francisco. Two years later, he was hired by Slomanson, Smith and Parisi in New York, where he specialized in the design and construction of bank headquarters and branches. During his work at the firm, he also began designing apartment renovations for private clients. In the 1970s, he launched his practice full-time, which soon flourished. John designed apartments in almost every major apartment house on the East Side. He was intimately familiar with almost every building on Park and Fifth Avenues, where he completed projects for his clients or was engaged as the buildings' consulting architect. He wound up his practice in 2017, when he was 89. John was also an expert on English country houses and furniture and could instantly identify their style and period. In addition to his skills as an architect, he was an accomplished athlete and a noted court tennis player. John was born in Cardiff, Wales on October 17, 1928. His twin brother, Frederick, died two years ago. Dunning graduated from Cardiff High School and the Cathedral School in Llandaff, Cardiff. He attended the renowned Welsh School of Architecture at the University of Cardiff. John is survived by his niece Jane Osborne of Yorkshire and nephew Andrew Dunning of Sussex. A celebration of his life will be held by his many friends at a later date. Published in The New York Times on Jan. 5, 2020

