Obituary

1955 - 2020

John Ernest Johnson, age 65, transitioned into heaven from his home in Missouri City, Tx on February 21, 2020. He was born on January 22, 1955 in Brooklyn, New York to Rev. Robert Ross Johnson and Ernestine Norwood Johnson. John was a 1973 graduate from the New York Military Academy. He then attended Morehouse College and York College majoring in Business Administration. He accepted the opportunity to serve in the travel industry in New York and Atlanta.

A continuation of his career progressed in the direction towards his love and passion for travel. In 1979, John accepted an opportunity to work with TWA. He then continued to expand his career by working with WorldSpan as a senior account manager.

John E. Johnson was a member of the St. Albans Congregational Church, UCC founded by his father Robert Johnson in St. Albans, New York. After he relocated to Atlanta, he attended the First Congregational Church, UCC with his family.

On August 22, 1990, John was blessed with his greatest joy Salena N. Johnson. Fatherhood expanded his heart in ways he never imagined. He was excited to pass on his legacy and seeing the manifestation of all God had in store for her future.

In November 2001, John moved to Houston, Texas to follow his heart and rekindled the flame with his college sweetheart. On July 13, 2002, John married the love of his life Gaye C. Johnson. He then became a loving stepfather to Reuben and Kristina Ray. John enjoyed spending time and spreading laughter with his growing family.

John possessed a plethora of knowledge, humor, and love which expanded through his uncanny ability to create a comical yet harmonious blended family. His charismatic soul could connect a room full of strangers. He poured a wealth of wisdom and joy in the hearts of his family, friends and any who had the privilege to meet him. He had a kind, generous heart, and a magnetic spirit. He enjoyed living life to the fullest and traveling the world. He could cut a rug, dress to impress, engage in charming quick witted banter, and was a natural born smooth talker. Should come to no surprise how he won the hearts of so many.

John leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Gaye C. Johnson. His legacy is cemented through his daughter Selena N. Johnson. Stepchildren: Reuben Ray and Kristina Ray. His siblings: Stephen Ross and Michele Renee Johnson. Special and devoted nieces/nephews: Gary Johnson (Tina), Regina Felix (Henry). Great-nephews: Gary Ross Johnson, Myles and Carter Felix. A sister in law, Saundra Ferriera. A number of special cousins, Kingsley Johnson (Francesca), Michael Coleman (Patricia), Van Johnson, Morocco Coleman (Paula), and Sheilah Norwood. John also leaves a wealth of extended family members and friends across the United States.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of John E Johnson to: St. Albans Congregational Church Scholarship Fund

Homegoing Service:

Friday, March13, 2020

11:00 A.M.

St. Albans Congregational Church

172-17 Linden BLVD

Published on NYTimes.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020

