ESPOSITO--John C. Lawyer and author, passed peacefully in his sleep at age 79. Born in Brooklyn as Giovanni Cabrini Esposito in 1940 to Dominick and Amelia. The first in his family to attend college, he held degrees from LIU, Rutgers & Harvard Law. One of the original Naders Raiders, he was the lead author of "Vanishing Air" which documented air pollution health hazards across America. Helping create pressure on Congress which resulted in the passage of the Clean Air Act. He was awarded the Air Conservation Award by The National Wildlife Federation in 1970. His last book was "Fire In the Grove", an historical account of the deadly Coconut Grove fire. John is survived by his wife Linda LaViolette, son Nick and grandson Nicky, Jr. We will remember him as an honorable man who lived a life of dignity. He leaves behind family and friends who loved him.



