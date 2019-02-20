EVANS--John J., III, 1928 - 2019, of Falmouth, ME. Jack, age 90, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019 with his family by his bedside. Born in Lancaster, PA to Lucile Johnson and John J. Evans, Jr. where he lived until moving to New York City to begin his career in banking at the Hanover Bank. Jack graduated from The Lawrenceville School. An invitation to Noreen Blakeley to attend the School's senior prom eventually led to a marriage that lasted 67 years. Graduating from Wesleyan University, he was President of his fraternity and Business Manager of the University newspaper. Graduate School of Banking (Wisconsin) and studies at NYU and Harvard Business School followed. Jack's entire career was with the Hanover Bank and its successor, Manufacturers Hanover Trust Co., now part of J.P. Morgan. He retired as a Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Manufacturers Hanover Trust Co. Jack served as: Trustee, Depository Trust Co.; Trustee, National Genetics Foundation; financial responsibilities at the diocesan and parish levels, Long Island Episcopal Church; Trustee, Huntington Hospital, New York; Trustee, Sons of the Revolution, New York.; Trustee/Treasurer, Society for the Preservation of Long Island Antiquities; Director of the Computer Museum, Boston. In 1990, the Evans moved from Cold Spring Harbor, NY to Yarmouth, ME. There in retirement, Jack became involved in a number of not-for-profit institutions including: Trustee/Interim Director, Portland Museum of Art; Trustee/ Interim Director, Victoria Mansion; Trustee, Southern Maine Agency on Aging, where he concentrated on planning and executing A Better Day Facility in Scarborough. A founder, he served as President and C.E.O. of Maine Care Life Community Inc. from 1994 to 2001 during the planning and building of Piper Shores. From 2001 to 2006, he held the office of Chairman. He was a Corporator and member of the Legacy Society of Maine Medical. He is survived by his beloved wife, Noreen, and his children, Anne, John and Elizabeth, five grandchildren and three great-grand- children. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Gifts in Jack's memory may be sent to Portland, Maine's Victoria Mansion or Southern Maine Agency on Aging.



