FINNERTY--John E., Jr. On March 5, 2019, John E. Finnerty, Jr., passed away in New York Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. He was 75 years "young". Born in Plainfield, NJ, John grew up in Warren. John had a long and distinguished career as a Matrimonial Attorney. He made a huge contribution to family law. He was a champion for justice and enjoyed the battle to accomplish it. He was Senior Partner at Finnerty, Canda & Concannon. He was a member of the New Jersey Supreme Court Committee on Family Part Practice. John was a recipient of the New Jersey Bar Association Family Section, Saul Tischler Award for Lifetime Contributions to the Advancement of Family Law in the State of New Jersey. One of a core group of Matrimonial Lawyers Alliance, John helped to conceptualize changes in the law regarding modification of alimony in connection with retirement, lifestyle, cohabitation and other changes of circumstance applications. During his career, he was the prevailing attorney for several reported decisions that impacted legal articulation of principles and precedents in the state. John had a lifelong love of basketball. He approached each case using the dynamics of the game: prepare, put your game face on, fight and win. His kindness and generous spirit will be missed. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, daughters, Lindsay and Haley, sister, Patricia Denn, beloved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Friday, March 8, at 12pm, Eden Memorial Chapels, 327 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024.



