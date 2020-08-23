JOHN FITZPATRICK

FITZPATRICK--John J. John J. Fitzpatrick, a longtime resident of Darien, CT, died on August 12th. He graduated from Iona Prep, Villanova University, the U.S. Marine Corps and worked In Advertising & Publishing in New York. His devoted family includes wife Susan; sister Patricia S. Perle; daughter Kathie; sons John and Fritz; daughters-in-law Kristen and Lindsay; grandchildren Jack, Eleanor, Betsy, and Teddy; and many cherished nieces and nephews. He had a razor wit, dry sense of humor and a loving heart. John, we will miss you! To sign or leave condolences, please visit Legacy.com