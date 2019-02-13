FLYNN--John "Jack", age 71, died February 9, 2019 after battling pancreatic cancer. Formerly from Stuyvesant Town, currently Succasunna, NJ. 37-year career at MetLife, retired as Project Program Director in 2007. Survived by loving wife, Kathleen, his children, Jennifer, Jonathan and three grandchildren. Please visit www.normandean.com for details.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 13, 2019