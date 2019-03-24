Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN FLYNN. View Sign

Flynn--John T. The Department of Ophthalmology, Columbia University Irving Medical Center mourns the passing of John T. Flynn, M.D., an internationally recognized leader in pediatric ophthalmology, who served as Department Vice Chairman and Chief, Pediatric Ophthalmology Division for over 10 years starting in 2000. Thereafter, he remained Anne S. Cohen Professor until his retirement in 2015. He was a special individual, charismatic, brilliant, and multi-dimensional, as well as a giant in the field. He taught a generation of pediatric ophthalmologists who benefited from his wisdom and strong intellect. His scientific curiosity, unwavering integrity, and warm collegiality will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Roseanne; children, Thomas and Ellen, both physicians; daughter-in-law Susan; and grandchildren, Erin, Thomas, Jr., Timothy, and Sean. George Cioffi, M.D., Chairman; Stanley Chang, M.D., Chairman Emeritus; Department of Ophthalmology, Columbia University Irving Medical Center



