JOHN FOEHL (1941 - 2019)
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
35 Park Street
Williamstown, MA
FOEHL--John Hamilton, of Williamstown, MA, age 78, died on December 28, 2019. He attended Trinity Pawling School, Williams College and Columbia Business School. He is survived by his brothers, Charles A. Foehl III and Stephen Foehl, his wife, Sarah Brooks Foehl; children Brooks L. Foehl (Alison), Whitney M. Foehl (Chris Thibeault), Meredith M. Foehl and grandchildren Taylor, Jake, Brady and Toby Foehl. A celebration of his life will be held at St. John's Church, Williamstown, Massachusetts on January 3 at 11:00am.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 30, 2019
Funeral Home Details