FORNENGO--John Domenic, passed away in his Chicago home on the morning of August 12th, 2019 from heart failure. Born on July 15th, 1958 to Helen and James Fornengo, John was raised in Farmington, IL. Married to the late Dudley Dwight Ross Fornengo on August 16, 1985, he was the loving father of Daisy, Augie, and Ally, as well as the late Harry. He is survived by his children and his sisters Jane and Julie. John attended Farmington High School and graduated as valedictorian from Lake Forest College, where he met his wife Dee Dee and many lifelong friends. He moved to Chicago and pursued his passion for the arts at Leslie Hindman Auctioneers before going on to have a long career in global commodities and futures as president of Eckhardt Trading Company. Dedicated to numerous philanthropic boards, including the Lincoln Park Zoo and the Chicago Botanic Garden, John's service was marked by his youthful energy and wit. He was a renaissance man - equally as accomplished a gardener as he was an artist, auctioneer and musician. He was cherished by all for his dedication to tradition and pure joy for life. He had a deep appreciation for beauty in all its forms: nature, art, music, architecture, and had a keen and well-trained eye. He was a student of humanity, and loved people to whom he gave boundless love and support. He was a unique soul, and as authentic as they come. Ever the showman, John was as comfortable behind a piano as he was recounting a riotous tale amongst friends, new and old. John will be remembered for his deep friendship, his unrelenting curiosity, and the endless amount of love he offered the world. He was kind and thoughtful to all - a true gentleman, and will be deeply missed by those who knew him. Memorial Service Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11am at St. Chrysostom's Church, 1424 North Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60610 with a reception to follow at the Racquet Club. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in John's memory to the following organizations: ALS - Therapy Development Institute, 300 Technology Square, Cambridge, MA 02139 or The Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Rd., Glencoe, IL 60022 or The Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 North Clark St., Chicago, IL 60614. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or call (847)675-1990.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 16, 2019