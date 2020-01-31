Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN FRY. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 12:00 PM Katonah Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

FRY--John. John Fry, world authority on skiing and its history, died of a heart attack on January 24, 2020 while swimming in Puerto Rico two days after his 90th birthday. He lived in Katonah, NY. Born in Montreal, and a McGill graduate, John came to New York City in 1957 where he became editor of the American Metal Market, a daily trade paper. In 1964, he became Editor-in-Chief of SKI Magazine. He was founding Editor of Snow Country Magazine, and served as Editorial Director of Outdoor Life and Golf. John was a beloved and positive force in the international skiing community. He created the Nations Cup, NASTAR, and wrote hundreds of articles about the history and the future of skiing. A member of the U.S. National Ski Hall of Fame, the Canadian Ski Hall of Fame, and recipient of the F.I.S. Journalism Award, he was a founding member of the International Skiing History Association and served as its President. Among other books he authored, his 2006 award-winning The Story of Modern Skiing is a definitive history of the sport. John continued to ski every winter of his life. A dedicated environmentalist, he was director of the Pinchot Institute for Conservation where he initiated two national conferences on the environmental impact of mountain-living. He also served on the board of Hudson Riverkeeper, the Beaver Dam Sanctuary, and led successful campaigns in Katonah to reduce noise pollution. John had friends everywhere who loved his warmth, kindness, wit and marvelous sense of humor. He is deeply mourned by his wife of 55 years, Marlies; their daughter, Nicole; his two children from a first marriage, Leslie Fry and William Fry; and his grandchildren, Sarah and Emily. A memorial will be held at noon on February 29th at the Katonah Presbyterian Church.



