FUCIGNA--John Patrick, of Garden City and Quogue, NY entered into eternal rest surrounded by family on December 22, 2019. John is survived by his dedicated and loving wife Jane Francis (Fagan) of 61 years along with his five children and their spouses, John Thomas and Leslie (Graves) of Darien, CT, Dr. Robert and Dr. Carol (Clark) of Stamford, CT, Brian and Theresa (Vaughan) of East Moriches, NY, Michael and Jacqueline (Weihs) of Fairfield, CT and Jane Ellen and Brian Logler of Garden City, NY. John is also survived by his sister, Maryann (Staudenmaier) and her husband Bill of Boca Raton, FL as well as his sisters-in-law Carol Fucigna of Norwalk, CT and Sr. Kathleen Fagan, RSHM of NYC. John was predeceased by both his parents Joseph and Mary Fucigna, as well as his brothers Joseph and Thomas. John and Jane also have 14 loving grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews that will miss him terribly. Calling hours will be held at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY Thursday, December 26, 2019 2pm-4pm and 7pm- 9pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph's RC Church, 130 Fifth Street, Garden City, NY on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10am. A private interment ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Cemetery, Southampton, NY.



