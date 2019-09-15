GEDDES--John McIntire. John McIntire Geddes, 66, of New York City and Cranford NJ, passed from this life on September 13, 2019. John was born in Queens and grew up in Darien, CT. After a thirty-three year career in Advertising at The New York Times, he retired to enjoy his life's passions; golf, traveling, theater, movies, and jazz. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan, devoted sister and husband Barbara and Wallace Loh, sister in law Irene Reumann, mother in law Gerda Schultz, as well as a niece and nephew. John will be greatly missed by his family and many friends who loved him dearly and will always remember his gracious charm, wit, and style. "Goodnight sweet friend: thy love ne'er alter, till thy sweet life end." -- Shakespeare
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 15, 2019