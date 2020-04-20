GIBSON--John McCullough, of Drumore, PA, farmer and civic leader, died March 28, 2020. Born November 6, 1920 in Wilmington, DE. Survived by daughters Eleanor, Wylie and Alexandra, sons Jonathan, J. Chester, Christopher, Anthony and Douglas, five grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. Predeceased by wife of 58 years, Sally Dickson Mather Gibson and survived by wife June Noble Gibson. Interment private, no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Penn Hill Friends Meeting, c/o Ethel Kirk, Treasurer, 290 Pilottown Road, Peach Bottom, PA 17563.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 20, 2020