HALL--John Mark. John Mark Hall, age 66, died peacefully in New York City on February 24, 2019 following a courageous, eighteen-month battle with angiosarcoma cancer. He was born and raised in Hurdle Mills, North Carolina, where, as the son of a tobacco farmer, he worked in his father's fields during his boyhood. In 1975 he received a BFA degree in architecture with high honors from North Carolina State University, then attended the North Carolina School of the Arts. While there he was observed in ballet class by the director of the American Ballet Theatre School, who invited him to New York City on a full scholarship to attend the school and dance with the corps de ballet of Ballet Theatre. In 1977 he moved to Europe where, working as a model in Paris, Milan, and London, he became fluent in French and developed an interest in photography. Upon returning to New York City in 1981 he commenced his wide-ranging career as a photographer of architecture, interiors, and gardens, both on assignment for such magazines as House & Garden, Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, and Veranda, and as the photographic collaborator on numerous books, including Biedermeier, Greek Revival America, Adventures with Old Houses, and Private Gardens of Connecticut. His fine art photographs are represented in a number of museum collections, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Yale University Art Gallery, and the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. He is survived by his sisters, Carolyn Hall Clayton of Mebane, North Carolina and Sylvia Pleasant Gault of Hurdle Mills, North Carolina, and by John C. Waddell, his partner of 37 years whom he married in 2017. A memorial gathering will be announced at a future date. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 27, 2019

