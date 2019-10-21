HECKLER--John Jacob. Born April 10, 1928, died peacefully on October 19th with his loving wife, Lenore, and family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Lenore and children, James, Andrew, Matthew and Julia and grandchildren. An innovative leader in children's outerwear, founding the Heckler Manufacturing and investment group. John went on to publish two novels and with his wife, Lenore, counseled overseas emerging industries for the IESC. Services will take place at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Avenue, New York City at 9:30am on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 21, 2019